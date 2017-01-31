True Pundit

Al Sharpton Tweets Jesus Was A Refugee — Conservative Twitter Responds…

Al Sharpton told his 521,000 Twitter followers on Sunday that Jesus was a refugee.

“Before you head to church today,” Sharpton wrote, “remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt.”

Naturally, people had some things to say about that.

(DAILY CALLER)

