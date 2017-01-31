Politics
Al Sharpton Tweets Jesus Was A Refugee — Conservative Twitter Responds…
Al Sharpton told his 521,000 Twitter followers on Sunday that Jesus was a refugee.
“Before you head to church today,” Sharpton wrote, “remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt.”
Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt.
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2017
Naturally, people had some things to say about that.
@TheRevAl @Wargs77 @jccolange @StephenKing umm, his parents weren't refugees. They traveled to pay their taxes. Please Al
— MC (@mcolange) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl He paid his taxes unlike you. Different times, no comparison. He also returned to his home.
— Bryan K. Davis (@BryanDavis2014) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl You are no Reverend. You're a viper who spews poison. An angel of the Lord commanded Joseph to flee to Egypt. Repent, Al.
— Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl hold up pimpin now u using Jesus n ur hustle I think u have gone 2 far sir u have no shame with ur hustle u usin Jesus come on man
— james britton (@jayvonbrit) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl pic.twitter.com/OHBs6rrzGu
— Khristoffer (@ghosct) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl oh yeah pay your fucking taxes already you race baiting deadbeat fraud.
— jondawad (@jondawad) January 30, 2017
@TheRevAl such a fraud. only time you think to bring up Christ, is to make a sloppy political slap. Anyone who reads the Bible sees thru u.
— Logan (@LoganHoldridge) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl And remember a racist like you that said he would leave the country. Al is a jerk off liar. Only imbeciles listen to him.
— The Empowered Man (@BradCross4) January 29, 2017
@thereval You sacrilegious bastard.
— Dust Commander (@ColDixie) January 29, 2017
@TheRevAl Jesus didn't commit acts of terrorism
— jeff moorefield (@JeffMoorefield) January 29, 2017
