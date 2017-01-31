Al Sharpton Tweets Jesus Was A Refugee — Conservative Twitter Responds…

Al Sharpton told his 521,000 Twitter followers on Sunday that Jesus was a refugee.

“Before you head to church today,” Sharpton wrote, “remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt.”

Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2017

Naturally, people had some things to say about that.

@TheRevAl He paid his taxes unlike you. Different times, no comparison. He also returned to his home. — Bryan K. Davis (@BryanDavis2014) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl You are no Reverend. You're a viper who spews poison. An angel of the Lord commanded Joseph to flee to Egypt. Repent, Al. — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl hold up pimpin now u using Jesus n ur hustle I think u have gone 2 far sir u have no shame with ur hustle u usin Jesus come on man — james britton (@jayvonbrit) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl oh yeah pay your fucking taxes already you race baiting deadbeat fraud. — jondawad (@jondawad) January 30, 2017

@TheRevAl such a fraud. only time you think to bring up Christ, is to make a sloppy political slap. Anyone who reads the Bible sees thru u. — Logan (@LoganHoldridge) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl And remember a racist like you that said he would leave the country. Al is a jerk off liar. Only imbeciles listen to him. — The Empowered Man (@BradCross4) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl Jesus didn't commit acts of terrorism — jeff moorefield (@JeffMoorefield) January 29, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.