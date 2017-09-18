True Pundit

Al Sharpton on What Will Happen if ESPN Fires Jemele Hill: ‘They Are Going to Face the Wrath of a Lot of Us’

Jemele Hill has made herself the eye of a political storm, since sending out a tweet last week in which she called President Trump a “white supremacist.”

However, Hill has had her supporters as well. On Friday, Al Sharpton joined an MSNBC panel to discuss the issue of Hill’s tweets, and the various reactions to them. After mocking and shaming President Trump’s tweet attacking ESPN, and warning of its impending demise. Al Sharpton had a word of warning for ESPN as well, should they decide to punish Hill too harshly.

Sharpton said, “The thing that is dangerous about this, I think that people are missing, which is why many of us in the civil rights community are saying that if ESPN does this they are going to face the wrath of a lot of us.” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    The Old Sharpton Threat Game and give us money or we will cause Problems..Hey Sharpton you ever pay those Millions in Back Taxes Yet?? Just another Race Baiting Fest and AL I think ESPN is over Americans have moved on and will continue to BOYCOTT ESPN AND THE NFL!!. We No Longer Mind Because You Libturds No Longer MATTER..

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    It’s all about the money in Sharptons pocket that’s all! He doesn’t care about blacks and he hasn’t helped anyone! A real con man…

  • JSpicoli

    What are “They” going to do? Demand more free shit?

  • Warthog

    Screw Al Sharpton. He’s a g-d damn criminal

  • Dan Borden

    What are you going to do you ignorant pig, pay your taxes??

  • JR

    Swamp agent = Sharpton…..new and improved ignorance….get yours now!!!

  • A_V

    Loot…

  • A_V

    Loot, rape and play knock out…it’s a cultural THANG…

