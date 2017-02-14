Al Franken: Mocking Elizabeth Warren For Her Fake Cherokee Heritage Is Racist

CNN is the place to be for ridiculous clowns who are trying to restore their reputations by opposing Trump. Well, not me, but some other clowns. It’s working out just fine for Andrew Sullivan, and now it’s Al Franken’s turn.

Here’s Senator Smalley talking to Jake Tapper about that rotten ol’ fascist Donald Trump, who’s being mean to Elizabeth Warren just because she fraudulently claimed to have Cherokee heritage to get ahead in her career:

“I heard this from a couple of my colleagues who were there, and I would have said something… ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, that’s racist. Please stop doing that. I’m on [the U.S. Senate Committee on] Indian Affairs. This is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn’t serve anybody.’ Something like that.”

Got that? It’s not racist for Elizabeth Warren to steal the place of an authentic Native American by lying on her law school applications, but it is racist to remind everybody that she did so. The truth is very important, except when it isn’t.

But hey, what is Al supposed to say? He wants Fauxcahontas to pick him as her VP in 2020. And Trump wants her to do that too!

(DAILY CALLER)

