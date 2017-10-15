After Previously Escaping Weinstein, British Actress Says Harvey Raped Her In Her Own Home

FOLLOW US!



Lysette Anthony is the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. The British actress who stars in the soap opera Hollyoaks, said that Weinstein assaulted and raped her in her own home.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Anthony revealed serious allegations saying that she met with the Hollywood mogul in New York and that he grabbed her while being half-dressed. She managed to escape, but this was the beginning of “predatory stalking.” Lysette said that he visited her at her house where she answered the door in her dressing gown.

“He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack and started fumbling at my gown,” she said in the interview. “He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me.”

READ MORE: