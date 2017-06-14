Cindy McCain agreed to join the Trump administration Tuesday after months of turning down offers from President Donald Trump.

Trump has reportedly been trying to convince McCain, the wife of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, to join the Trump administration for several months. Trump and McCain have agreed on an ambassador position focused on anti human trafficking efforts, refugees, and humanitarian-aid issues. The title is not yet official but a White House source told Daily Beast Tuesday, that the title “U.S. ambassador-at-large for human rights,” is likely.

McCain is involved in many humanitarian causes. She serves as co-chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, which is part of the states governor’s office. Also, she has worked on human trafficking issues at Arizona State University’s McCain Institute as well as serving on boards of many nonprofit groups, raising money and championing children’s health issues.

Trump “aggressively courted her for this, it’s a done deal now. The president had floated several positions before, this is the one that stuck,” a White House source told Daily Beast.

Both Cindy McCain and Sen. McCain were known critics of Trump during the election, deciding not to vote for him. Sen. McCain suggested Trump was not qualified to be president in October.

“Cindy and I will not vote for Donald Trump. I have never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate, and we will not vote for Hillary Clinton. We will write in the name of some good conservative Republican who is qualified to be President,” Sen. McCain said in a statement according to Politico.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]