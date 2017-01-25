After Decrying Fake News, Journalists Are Still Binging On Fake News

If you thought the results of the 2016 election would cause members of the news media to do a bit of soul-searching about the tenor of their coverage, you were wrong. If you thought they might want to understand why their hysterical attempts to take down Donald Trump were all for naught, you were mistaken. And if you thought they were interested in understanding why media trust numbers just hit record lows, you were delusional.

After spending weeks post-election complaining about the rise of so-called fake news and attributing Hillary Clinton's loss to its proliferation, a large number of members of the esteemed fourth estate decided that what America needed wasn't less fake news, but a different kind of fake news.