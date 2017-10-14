After Anthem Protests and a Trump Speech in Alabama, the NFL Is Now Viewed As One of the Most Divisive Brands in America

Guess which organization is considered more polarizing than ABC News, Chick Fil-A, the Huffington Post, and only two spots behind MSNBC? If you guessed the NFL, step forward and collect your winnings.

After more than a year of rampant NFL player protests, the National Football League is now seen as one of the most divisive brand names in America, a new report finds.

As reported in the New York Times, a new Morning Consult survey found that the NFL is viewed as "polarizing," by nearly as many people as view President Donald Trump's hotels that way. The survey found that the NFL now figures in among the top ten most polarizing brand names. The top ten most divisive list includes Trump hotels, CNN, NBC News, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, the NFL, ABC News, HuffPost, and CBS News.