Affinity Magazine Aggressively Victim-Blames Otto Warmbier

Affinity Magazine, the same site that promotes illegal immigration, trashed recently-deceased Otto Warmbier for not following North Korea’s laws.

Warmbier was detained in North Korea after he was accused of stealing one of the country’s propaganda posters. He was finally returned to the U.S. after 17 months but was in a coma due to severe brain damage and died shortly thereafter.

Apparently devoid of any sympathy, Affinity Magazine is blaming the U.S. teen for his own death on Twitter.

“If you decide to go to North Korea then you have to respect their laws,” the magazine wrote on Monday. “Otherwise you better stay home.”

If you decide to go to North Korea then you have to respect their laws. Otherwise you better stay home. https://t.co/HkGCh1P0Id — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 19, 2017

In a now deleted tweet, Affinity said Warmbier’s behavior was due to white privilege, and again said, “respect their laws.”

Hmm.. Wait until you find out what American police kill people for https://t.co/yKdNmxWgNy — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 20, 2017

The tragic irony in Affinity’s victim-blaming is that it often encourages illegal immigrants not to follow U.S. laws.

If you’re undocumented, not an American citizen or simple can’t vote, you can vote right here with us! — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) November 9, 2016

Great opportunity for DACA/DAPA recipients, undocumented immigrants, & students going through the green card process https://t.co/Nrj3BIhKAX — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 18, 2016

Now, I want to know how Obama will make college affordable for undocumented students. #SOTU — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) January 13, 2016

“My parents are still undocumented immigrants living in New Jersey. Why? Because of the corruption in the United States government” — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 19, 2015

