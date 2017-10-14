Adam Schiff Thinks Trump is ‘worst president in modern history’

A top Democrat called President Trump the “worst president in modern history” after Trump said he would roll back Obamacare “piece by piece.”

“Latest reason why President Trump is the worst President in modern history: Deliberately undermining people’s health care out of spite,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted Friday morning.

The White House released a statement late Thursday saying it intended to end insurance subsidies under Obamacare that help low-income people pay for out-of-pocket costs. – READ MORE