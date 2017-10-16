Actress Woke Up To Find Weinstein Over Her Bed With His Pants Around His Legs

Actress Angie Everhart recounted her own experience with Harvey Weinstein when she woke up to find him standing at the foot of her bed.

Everhart, actress, and former model discussed her personal experience with Harvey Weinstein on a radio show called “Frosty, Heidi, and Frank” Friday. She found Weinstein standing at the front of her bed pleasuring himself, wrote the Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

"I had just arrived and I was sleeping, I was in my bed," said Everhart. "I wake up and Harvey is standing above my bed. That alone is frightening."