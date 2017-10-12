Actress Resurfaces Claim That Affleck Once Groped Her On Live Television

In the wake of Ben Affleck’s response to Harvey Weinstein, actress Hilarie Burton is claiming the Affleck groped her during a TRL appearance in 2003 when she was 21 years old.

Burton came forward with the allegations on Twitter Tuesday night hours after Affleck issued a statement condemning Weinstein’s alleged decades-long history of sexual harassment and assault.

The incident resurfaced on Twitter through a user who wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” The Daily Mail reports. “I didn’t forget,” the former TRL show host responded to the tweet. – READ MORE