Actress Lysette Anthony Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Her in London Home
British actress Lysette Anthony alleges Harvey Weinstein raped her at her London home in the late 1980s, according to an interview published Saturday in the Times of London.
The Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating Anthony’s claims.
Anthony’s allegation comes on the heels of new claims of sexual or physical assault against Weinstein. – READ MORE
'He was trying to kiss me and shove me inside. Finally I just gave up,' actress Lysette Anthony said, alleging Harvey Weinstein raped her.
