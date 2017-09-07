True Pundit

Actress Boasts About Her ‘Best’ Abortion

“The Goonies” actress Martha Plimpton boasted about the best abortion she’s ever had at a pro-abortion event in Seattle, Wash.

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” Plimpton said. “[I] had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood. Notice I said ‘first’… I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all. I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

The actress’s comments, made at a “#ShoutYourAbortion” event June 6, circulated on social media Tuesday and received considerable backlash.

Having two abortions as a young woman “made it possible for me to live out my dreams and do what I really want to do in life,” Plimpton told ABC in 2015, according to Opposing Views.

Twitter users, however, spoke out against the actress’s comments.

Plimpton’s Twitter handle reads, “I put dead people’s hair on my head and talk loudly in front of strangers for money. Pro-choice/repro justice and proud of it.”

