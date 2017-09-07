Actress Boasts About Her ‘Best’ Abortion

“The Goonies” actress Martha Plimpton boasted about the best abortion she’s ever had at a pro-abortion event in Seattle, Wash.

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” Plimpton said. “[I] had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood. Notice I said ‘first’… I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all. I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

The actress’s comments, made at a “#ShoutYourAbortion” event June 6, circulated on social media Tuesday and received considerable backlash.

WATCH:

Having two abortions as a young woman “made it possible for me to live out my dreams and do what I really want to do in life,” Plimpton told ABC in 2015, according to Opposing Views.

Twitter users, however, spoke out against the actress’s comments.

I guess murdering a baby is worth cheers and praise to some. This mindset is sickening. https://t.co/VIbVtrhMpO via the @FoxNews Android app — Roger Dodger (@RogerDo28641349) September 6, 2017

This is one sick woman who sounds as if she enjoys infanticide! @FoxNews https://t.co/rZbNIyDbI9 — Theresa Kudia (@TKudia) September 6, 2017

I did not know there was a best place to murder your baby. Who knew? via the @FoxNews app https://t.co/uMncuYSAj3 — Marie 🐸:@MarineMom (@iluvtwitch) September 6, 2017

Plimpton’s Twitter handle reads, “I put dead people’s hair on my head and talk loudly in front of strangers for money. Pro-choice/repro justice and proud of it.”

