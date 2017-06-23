Activists Pushing for Reform in Islam: Kamala Harris Silenced Us

Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Asra Q. Nomani, both advocates for a Muslim reform movement and outspoken critics of Islamic law, wrote an op-ed Thursday in the New York Times arguing that Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) silenced them during a Senate committee hearing.

Hirsi Ali and Nomani testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last Wednesday. The hearing focused on “violent extremism.”

In the article headlined “Kamala Harris, Speak Up. Don’t Be Silent on Women’s Rights,” Hirsi Ali and Nomani said the Democratic senators on the committee ignored and did not ask them any questions.

