Active Shooter Reported at Columbus Ohio High School

Columbus Police are reporting an active shooter is loose at Scioto High School in Ohio. Police are warning residents and parents to stay clear of the school property.

This story is Developing. Check here for updates.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

It looks like we are seeing students being moved from the school area @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/RUp5mn5Uj5 — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) September 8, 2017

#BREAKING PHOTO: Active shooting situation reported at Columbus Scioto School on the south side. #wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/iJbkTIjJ1V — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremywsyx) September 8, 2017

UPDATE:@ColumbusPolice say reports of a second shooting ARE NOT TRUE. — Jennifer Bullock (@JenniferNBC4) September 8, 2017

South side lockdown Buckeye Middle school ovber 50 police cars just went by — CGB (@osierocks) September 8, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High [email protected] High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017