ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL FIRED AFTER REFUSING TO DEFEND REFUGEE EXECUTIVE ORDER

White House officials announced that Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been fired after she announced she would refuse to defend President Donald Trump’s controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys to not to defend the executive order and stated she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later tweeted that Dana Boente had been appointed as Acting Attorney General, stating that “Yates has been relieved.” – READ MORE