Accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman indicted on 22 counts

Accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman Esteban Santiago was indicted on 22 federal charges Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting spree that killed five people and injured six others.

Mr. Santiago faces 11 counts of performing an act of violence at an airport, six counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and five counts of causing death by use of a firearm. The 26-year-old, who had recently been treated for mental health issues, could face a maximum sentence of death or life in prison if convicted. – READ MORE