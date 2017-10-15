Accused Child Molester Woody Allen, Who Married Adopted Daughter, Feels Sad for Harvey Weinstein; Fears Witch Hunts

Woody Allen, accused of sexually molesting his 7-yr-old daughter Dylan Farrow before later marrying his adopted daughter, feels sad for Harvey Weinstein.

You simply cannot make this stuff up.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Allen said. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.

Weinstein has been credited with reviving Allen’s career after Allen was accused of abusing Dylan Farrow, his daughter with actress Mia Farrow.

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” Allen said. “That’s not right either.”

But despite working with Weinstein on a number of films – including the Oscar-winning Mighty Aphrodite – Allen said he had never heard any of allegations of rape and sexual assault.

“No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness,” Allen told the BBC. “And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie.

Why let serious allegations of sexual abuse get in the way of a good script …

