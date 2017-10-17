ABC, The Hill Report Kaepernick Grievance against NFL Cites Trump as ‘Organizing Force’ in Collusion

ABC News has obtained court records of a grievance filed by Colin Kaepernick accusing the NFL of collusion and declaring President Trump is “an organizing force” in his ongoing free agency.During a day noted for a marked decline in players kneeling in protest, a trend Kaepernick started last year as a member of the San Francisco 49ers to protest police brutality and racial inequality, the grievance revelations exploded across the internet this afternoon.

The Hill reported that the grievance obtained by ABC alleges:

Multiple NFL head coaches and general managers stated that they wanted to sign Mr. Kaepernick, only to mysteriously go silent with no explanation and no contract offer made to Mr. Kaepernick. Other NFL teams stated they had no interest in Mr. Kaepernick and refused to explain why.

The court filings also mention President Trump’s comments at a rally in Alabama last month, in which he referred to NFL players who kneel during the anthem as “sons of bitches.” – READ MORE