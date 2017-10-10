ABC News Chief Political Analyst Caught Pushing Fake Terrorism Claim

FOLLOW US!



Statistics are apparently hard to understand if you’re part of the media cartel talking about terrorism, because, as I’ve reported many times here at PJ Media, they keep getting it wrong.

Today’s contestant is Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst at ABC News, who on Twitter yesterday made this astounding claim:

More Americans were killed in Las Vegas in one night than have been killed by radical islam in last ten years. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 8, 2017

This claim, that more were killed in the Las Vegas shooting last week than by Islamic terrorists over the past decade, is flatly untrue.

https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/917363377445363712

– READ MORE