ABC, NBC Tout Women’s March, Downplay Hate and Bomb Threat

The Sunday following the anti-President Donald Trump Women’s March on Washington, network news rushed to spin the event as an inclusive event about putting the president on notice. “[Trump will] be confronting images, however, like this,” hyped Paula Farris on Good Morning America, “Hundreds of thousands of women, and men, hitting the streets.” There was no talk of the obscene parts of Ashley Judd’s hate filled tirade nor Madonna’s fantasy of “blowing up the White House,” only a fleeting mention on NBC.

ABC’s Matt Gutman started off by declaring the march was Trump’s “anti-inauguration,” which was followed up with video of the protestors chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” – READ MORE