A Tea Party for progressives? Left steals an idea from the Right

A group of former Democratic congressional staffers wants to stop President Trump and thinks emulating the Tea Party is the way to do so, assembling a new group called “Indivisible” to push back against Trump from the grassroots.

Their manifesto, “Indivisible: A practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda,” is a 26-page “how to” manual written by scores of former staffers that outlines how progressives can use the most successful tactics employed by the Tea Party to their advantage. – READ MORE