A Lot Of Progressives Aren’t Happy Bernie Sanders Is Headlining An Event On Feminism

Progressives came out in full force Thursday to denounce Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the headlining speaker at a convention organized by the Women’s March.

Feminists and their organizations blasted the Women’s Convention, a three-day event aimed a female liberation, for having Sanders speak on the opening night of the convention. Some women took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, while others rallied behind a petition calling for the immediate removal of Sanders.

Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft launched the petition "Remove Bernie Sanders from opening the Women's Convention," calling for the organizers to choose a "female-identifying figure" as the opening night speaker.