Over the course of a five-day competition, the “Lengpudashi” artificial intelligence managed to rake in more than a quarter-million dollars in poker chips from a crack team designed specifically to defeat it.

This is the second major victory for the AI system designed by Carnegie Mellon University Computer Science Professor Tuomas Sandholm, and Ph.D. student Noam Brown. In January, an earlier version called “Libratus,” cleaned up $1.5 million in imaginary cash at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. This time, however, the AI was playing for keeps. – READ MORE