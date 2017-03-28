A Government Shutdown May Be On The Horizon

While the dust is still settling on Republican failure to repeal and replace Obamacare last Friday, GOP lawmakers are gearing up for their next battle: preventing a government shutdown.

Congress has until April 28 before government funding runs out, and some are concerned conservatives call to attach language to defund Planned Parenthood could lead to another political blunder for the party. But after last week’s devastating loss, Republicans said they afford to take another hit.

“The White House and Republicans on the Hill cannot/won’t risk a shutdown,” a senior GOP aide told Axios. “Given the last week — it’s out of the question.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier this month Democrats are willing to shut down the government if the must-pass, short-term spending measure involves language funding the border wall or cuts funding to Planned Parenthood, which Republicans argue has forfeited its federal funding by providing abortions.

“If they put those poison pill amendments in and try to shove them down the American people’s throats, of course they might be responsible for shutting the government down,” Schumer told reporters March 16.

With 60 votes required to pass the measure in the Senate, Republicans looking for a pro-life win could find themselves in a difficult position. A sizable number of conservatives vowed in 2015 they would not vote for any spending legislation that continued to provide funds to Planned Parenthood.

(DAILY CALLER)

