‘A calculated attack’: The White House says the DOJ ‘should certainly look at’ prosecuting James Comey

FOLLOW US!



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said the Justice Department “should certainly look at” prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey for leaking “privileged information” and giving “false testimony” to Congress.

“His actions were improper and likely could have been illegal,” Sanders said when asked whether the president stands by his decision to fire Comey.

“Comey leaked memos to the New York Times,” Sanders said, incorrectly. (Comey gave them to a friend who then passed them along to a reporter.)

A reporter then followed up and asked whether the president would “encourage the DOJ to prosecute Comey” over the leaked notes and the “potential false testimony.”

“That’s not the President’s role,” Sanders replied. “That’s the job of the Department of Justice, and something they should certainly look at.” – READ MORE