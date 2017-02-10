9th Circuit Has 80 Percent Reversal Rate At Supreme Court

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which ruled Thursday against reinstating President Trump’s travel ban affecting seven terror-prone countries — has an unusually high reversal rate before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Eight of out of 10 cases from the 9th Circuit reviewed by the Supreme Court are overruled, according to a 2010 analysis published by the American Bar Association. The 9th Circuit, which is known for its liberal tendencies, has the second-highest reversal rate of the 13 appellate courts below the Supreme Court.

Republicans cited Thursday’s ruling as just the latest example of judicial overreach in favor of liberals.

“No one familiar with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals should be surprised at today’s ruling,” South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said in a statement. “The 9th Circuit has a well-earned reputation for being presumptively reversible.”

Gowdy went on to say that it “seems clear judges are neither in a position, practically or jurisprudentially, to second guess national security determinations made by the commander in chief. There is a reason we elect the commander in chief and do not elect federal judges.”

President Trump has already indicated that he will appeal the 9th circuit’s Thursday ruling to the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice attorneys tasked with defending Trump’s executive order neglected to provide readily-available evidence of terrorists infiltrating the U.S. from the seven countries affected by the travel ban.

(DAILY CALLER)

