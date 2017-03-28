59 Percent Of Baltimore Residents Say Their Government Is Corrupt

FOLLOW US!



An overwhelming majority of Baltimore residents report their government is corrupt, according to a Washington Post poll published Friday.

Fifty-nine percent of the residents of Baltimore, Maryland, say they feel their local government officials are corrupt. Twenty-four percent of respondents report they feel that all of the government in Maryland is corrupt, and 21 percent of voters say that the Baltimore county government is corrupt as well.

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein is in charge of a wide-reaching corruption investigation including 30 months of wiretaps of elected government officials. The investigation reportedly revealed local lawmakers taking bribes in exchange for expedited permits and licenses, like liquor licenses for restaurants in Prince George’s County.

Marylanders: How big a problem is corruption in your county government?https://t.co/3f7tvMMlgg pic.twitter.com/u6pTSmHcLe — Post Polls (@PostPolls) March 24, 2017

“Corruption is a top priority for us, obstruction is an even more significant priority, that is people are actively attempting to interfere with federal prosecutors– investigators,” said Rosenstein.

“Our goal is to put fear into the criminals out there committing corruption,” said Rosenstein.

State Del. Michael Vaughn resigned during the investigation, citing health concerns, but the local CBS affiliate asserts that he fits the description of a lawmaker under investigation in the case.

The poll included 914 residents of Maryland, and ran from March 16 through March 19. The poll had a margin of error of 4 percentage points in either direction.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].