43 Percent Approve Of Trump, Pelosi 6 Times Less Favorable Than Trump

According to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, President Trump has a net favorability rating of negative 4 points, while House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has a net rating of negative 25.

The survey, released Sunday, found that 43 percent surveyed view the president positively or somewhat positively, while 47 percent see him in a negative or somewhat negative light.

However, only 19 percent view Pelosi positively or somewhat positively, while 44 percent view her negatively or somewhat negatively. Pelosi is currently viewed 6 times more negatively than the President.

Surveyors asked a total of 13 questions to 1,000 adults, providing results with a 3.1 percent margin of error.

Forty percent of those surveyed identified as a Democrat or leaning Democrat, while 35 percent were Republican or leaning Republican.

Respondents also answered questions about the state of the country. 44 percent surveyed approve of President Trump’s performance and 29 percent approve of the current Congress.

The NBC/WSJ poll can be viewed in its entirety viewed here.

