4 Republicans Could Doom The Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill

The Senate released its bill to repeal and replace Obamacare Thursday morning, and four Republican senators are reportedly moving to vote against the legislation.

An aide of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told reporters Thursday afternoon that the senator, along with three of his Republican colleagues in the Senate, will vote against the bill as it stands.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul says he and three other GOP senators oppose health bill as written, putting passage in jeopardy. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 22, 2017

Paul is one of the loudest advocates of fully repealing and replacing Obamacare, which he believes the Senate and the House version fails to accomplish. He thrashed the House bill — the American Health Care Act — in March, calling it “objectionable” and “Obamacare-lite.”

The senator has put forth his own version of Obamacare repeal, which largely removes many of the features of Obamacare but includes provisions that moderate Republicans and Democrats could get behind, like protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill as early as next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in late May that he was unsure how to get to the 50 necessary votes to pass the legislation. If Paul and others defect, it could doom the bill on the Senate floor.

