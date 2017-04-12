367 Illegal Immigrants Detained In ICE Raids Over The Past Month

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials recently announced that 367 illegal immigrants had been detained in raids taking place from late March through early April.

According to ICE, the detentions came from five separate operations carried out throughout the East Coast and South West.

26 foreign nationals were apprehended during a four-day operation.

All of the detainees are males, aged 18-56 years old.

The countries of origin include Costa Rica, El Salvador Honduras, Indonesia and Mexico.

82 foreign nationals detained from March 26-30.

68 detainees “had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug distribution.”

31 detained over three day period ending on March 30.

75 detained from April 1-3.

All 75 reportedly had “prior criminal convictions.”

24 of 75 detainees had DUI convictions.

153 arrested from March 20-31.

All detainees were facing “prior criminal convictions.”

140 of 153 apprehended came from Mexico.

All 367 detainees will face orders of removal, and on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “new wave” of immigration enforcement, prioritizing the prosecution of illegal immigrants detained by ICE.

“In this fight, I am here to tell you, the brave men and women of Customs and Border Protection: we hear you, and we have your back.”

“For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era,” Sessions wrote in a statement. “In that vein, I am also pleased to announce a series of reforms regarding immigration judges to reduce the significant backlogs in our immigration courts.”

