True Pundit

24.8 Million Americans Are Enrolled in High–Deductible Insurance Plans

There are 24.8 million Americans who are enrolled in a high-deductible health care plan through their employer, according to datafrom researchers at the University of Minnesota.

According to the IRS, a high-deductible health plan is one that has a minimum deductible of $1,300 for an individual and $2,600 for a family.

In 2015, the average deductible for an individual was $1,541, which increased to $1,696 in 2016—an increase of 10.1 percent.

  • Christian Huffman Baldwin

    B.S. we are a family of 2, my husband and I and deductible is $5K and that’s with a law firm in Atlanta