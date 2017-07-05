2016 Statistics Show US Birthrate At An All-Time Low

U.S. birthrates are at an all-time low according to a 2016 study by the National Center for Health Statistics released in June.

The study shows a 4 percent decline among women ages 20 to 24, and 2 percent decrease for women 25 to 29.

Birthrate among teenagers fell 9 percent from 2015 to 2016, adding to a a long-time decline since the 90s. The teen birthrate has fallen 67 percent since 1991.

Younger teens, older teens, and teens of all racial and ethnic groups are having less children, said Brady E. Hamilton, lead author of the study according to the New York Times.

And while the current fertility rate is below replacement level, the population is not declining due to a large number of incoming immigrants.

Conversely, fertility among older women has increased. Women ages 30 to 34 saw an increase of 1 percent between 2015 and 2016, and 35 to 39 year old women experienced a 2 percent increase — the highest fertility rate for that age bracket since 1962. Women ages 40 to 44 also saw a 4 percent increase from 2015.

The birthrate among unmarried women dropped roughly 3 percent from 2015, following eight years of decline.

The number of mothers receiving C-sections also fell slightly from 2015 to 2016.

