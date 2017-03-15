2014: Obamacare Architect Brags About Duping The CBO — ‘Lack Of Transparency Is A Political Advantage’ (VIDEO)

Jonathan Gruber, one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act, stated during a 2014 panel discussion that a “lack of transparency is a political advantage” and bragged about writing the bill with the goal of fooling the Congressional Budget Office, setting the stage for Obamacare’s eventual passing.

WATCH:

“This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure CBO did not score the mandate as taxes,” Gruber flatly stated. “If CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies.”

“So it was written to do that. In terms of risk rated subsidies, if you had a law which said healthy people are going to pay in — it made explicit that healthy people pay in and sick people will get money, it would not have passed.”

“Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage, and basically call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever,” he continued. “But that was really critical to getting the thing to pass.”

(DAILY CALLER)

