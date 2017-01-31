Politics Security World
20 “vetted” Muslim refugees who turned to jihad terrorism after being allowed into the U.S.
“20 ‘Vetted’ Refugees Who Turned to Terrorism After Being Allowed Into America,” by Chris Menahan, InformationLiberation, January 29, 2017:
While the lying media is perpetuating the lie refugees do not pose a terrorist threat, the facts show otherwise. Senator and soon-to-be Attorney General Jeff Sessions compiled this list of refugees-turned-jihadists in 2016 while Obama was pushing to dramatically increase the amount of so-called “refugees” allowed into the United States. – READ MORE