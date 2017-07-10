True Pundit

$2.6 Million Spent By Ivy League On Hillary. Trump? $15,000

Faculty members from the eight Ivy League schools poured over $2.5 million into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, a figure over 150 times larger than the approximately $15,000 spent to help elect President Donald Trump, The Daily Caller News Foundation calculated Saturday.

Faculty at Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Brown spent a total of $2,609,943 on Clinton’s campaign and $15,190 on her general election rival, Trump, according to data culled from The Center for Responsive Politics.

Harvard University employees contributed the most money to each candidate, spending $770,685 and $4,009 on Clinton and Trump’s campaigns, respectively. While Dartmouth donated the least amount of money to Clinton’s campaign, $78,676, Brown brought up the rear for Trump donations with $40 spent on the president’s campaign.

Faculty at Trump’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, donated $311,855 to Clinton and $1,702 to Trump, also donating more money to Trump’s primary competitors Chris Christie and Ben Carson.

The center compiled data on donations made from faculty to presidential, Senate, and House campaigns. Clinton received the most money from each school, with her donations often totaling more than 10 times the amount contributed to the second-most highly funded candidate.

The ratio of the money Ivy League faculty donated to Clinton’s campaign compared with Trump’s campaign dwarfs the ratio spent on the two 2012 major party general election candidates. Ivy League faculty spent $2,609,943 on Clinton and $15,190 on Trump, a ratio of approximately 172-to-1, but only spent roughly 10 times more on Barack Obama than on Mitt Romney in 2012, donating $2,258,667 and $226,572 to their respective campaigns.

Postsecondary teachers make $75,430 a year, according to 2016 stats from the Department of Labor.

The Center for Responsive Politics calculates donations to political candidates from individuals, PACs, and other parties affiliated with respective universities.

