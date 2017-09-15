This video wins the internet for the day. Eleven-year-old Frank Giaccio wasn’t in school today. He was cutting the lawn at the White House.

President Donald Trump took the young entrepreneur up on his offer to manicure the Rose Garden. So on Friday that is what he did.

Maybe young Frank has a few suggestions on how to help President Trump trim the mainstream media’s dishonesty, who we are fairly sure are rifling through the garbage cans of the kid’s Virginia home looking for dirt on the boy as we write this.

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017