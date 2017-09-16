Politics
11-year-old Frank does a ‘great job’ mowing White House lawn
Eleven-year-old yard services entrepreneur Frank Giaccio locked down his biggest client ever Friday morning, mowing the White House lawn on the invitation of President Trump.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo of Giaccio taking care of business Friday morning.
“Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job!” she wrote. – READ MORE
Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017
