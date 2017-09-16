11-year-old Frank does a ‘great job’ mowing White House lawn

Eleven-year-old yard services entrepreneur Frank Giaccio locked down his biggest client ever Friday morning, mowing the White House lawn on the invitation of President Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo of Giaccio taking care of business Friday morning.

“Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job!” she wrote. – READ MORE

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017