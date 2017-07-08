100-Year-Old Woman Says Wine Is The Key To A Long Life [VIDEO]

A woman in Maine celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, saying wine is the key to to a long life.

Florence Bearse turned 100 years old at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation in Maine Thursday.

“I like my wine. Don’t take it away from me,” she said. “I usually have a mouth full.”

Bearse, originally from Massachusetts, and her friends celebrated with birthday cake, balloons, gifts, and of course wine. Bearse is reportedly known for her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude, according to The Associated Press.

She spent most of her life running a restaurant in Lagrange, Mass., and is now living in a rehabilitation center in Maine for the elderly that focuses on Alzheimer’s care.

“The people have taken me I think. They understand me. That I’m crazy,” Bearse said.

Bearse was reportedly “joking around, making faces and laughing,” throughout her birthday party and had one last piece of insight as to how she has lived such a long happy live, “Don’t take any bologna.”

